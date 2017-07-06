Crews try to stop fire from reaching Colorado resort homes

A plane drops fire retardant in Breckenridge, Colo., Wednesday, July 5, 2017. A wildfire has scorched about 60 acres
24.3 hectares) and forced residents from their homes near the Colorado mountain town of Breckenridge.
A wildfire burns near Breckenridge, Colo., on Wednesday, July 5, 2017. The fire was reported midday Wednesday and is burning in the White River National Forest.
Summit Daily News via AP
Hugh Carey
Paige Ratliff, 7, front, and the evacuees watch from Summit Middle School in Frisco, Colo., as a wildfire continues near their homes close to Peak 2 on Wednesday, July 5, 2017. A wildfire forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes about a mile north of Colorado’s Breckenridge Ski Resort on Wednesday.
Summit Daily News via AP
Hugh Carey
Residents who evacuated due to a wildfire near Peak 2 listen to a briefing at Summit Middle School in Frisco, Colo., Wednesday, July 5, 2017. The wildfire forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes about a mile north of Colorado’s Breckenridge Ski Resort on Wednesday.
Summit Daily News via AP
Hugh Carey
Flames rise above the trees as a wildfire burns near Breckenridge, Colo., on Wednesday, July 5, 2017. The fire was reported midday Wednesday and is burning in the White River National Forest.
Summit Daily News via AP
Jack Queen
Tamara Pearce watches as a wildfire rages over a private property in the Palomino Valley, Wednesday, July 5, 2017, near Reno, Nev. A day after beating back flames to prevent damage to dozens of rural homes, fire officials on Wednesday advised more residents to evacuate with their animals ahead of one of several blazes sweeping across hot, dry northern Nevada rangelands.
The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP
Jason Bean
Crews work to protect a home site as they battle a wildfire along Pyramid Highway, Wednesday, July 5, 2017, near Reno, Nev. A day after beating back flames to prevent damage to dozens of rural homes, fire officials on Wednesday advised more residents to evacuate with their animals ahead of one of several blazes sweeping across hot, dry northern Nevada rangelands.
The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP
Jason Bean
Crews battle a wildfire in the Palomino Valley, Wednesday, July 5, 2017, near Reno, Nev. A day after beating back flames to prevent damage to dozens of rural homes, fire officials on Wednesday advised more residents to evacuate with their animals ahead of one of several blazes sweeping across hot, dry northern Nevada rangelands.
The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP
Jason Bean
Crews work to protect a home site as they battle a wildfire along Pyramid Highway, Wednesday, July 5, 2017, near Reno, Nev. A day after beating back flames to prevent damage to dozens of rural homes, fire officials on Wednesday advised more residents to evacuate with their animals ahead of one of several blazes sweeping across hot, dry northern Nevada rangelands.
The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP
Jason Bean
A San Bernardino County Firefighter hoses down hot spots while battling a wildfire in the Cajon Pass near Devore, Calif., Wednesday July 5, 2017.
The Daily Press via AP
James Quigg
A U.S. Forest Service firefighter hoses down hotspots while battling a wildfire in the Cajon Pass near Devore, Calif., Wednesday July 5, 2017.
The Daily Press via AP
James Quigg
A San Bernardino County inmate hand crew works its way through brush to contain a fire in the Cajon Pass near Devore, Calif., Wednesday July 5, 2017.
The Daily Press via AP
James Quigg
As the sun sets a helicopter makes water dumps on a wildfire near the Peak 2 in Breckenridge, Colo., Thursday, July 5, 2017. Firefighters were working Thursday to keep the wildfire that's forced the evacuation of hundreds of people from spreading toward homes near Colorado's Breckenridge Ski Resort and the nearby historic town.
The Denver Post via AP
Helen H. Richardson
A wildfire burns north of State Bridge on Thursday, July 6, 2017, near Vail, Colo. More than 30 fires are currently active around the western U.S.
Vail Daily via AP
Chris Dillmann
Amy Noraka, holding daughter Sage, 3, left, and her husband Chris Noraka, with son Tyler, 6, watch as helicopters dump water on a wildfire near the Peak 2 in Breckenridge, Colo., Thursday, July 6, 2017. Firefighters were working Thursday to keep the wildfire that's forced the evacuation of hundreds of people from spreading toward homes near Colorado's Breckenridge Ski Resort and the nearby historic town.
The Denver Post via AP
Helen H. Richardson
Summit County Sheriff's deputies SJ Hamit, middle, and Mike Schilling, talk to residents about access to the Peak 7 neighborhood in Breckenridge, Colo., Thursday, July 6, 2017. Firefighters were working Thursday to keep a wildfire that's forced the evacuation of hundreds of people from spreading toward homes near Colorado's Breckenridge Ski Resort and the nearby historic town.
The Denver Post via AP
Helen H. Richardson
A helicopter makes water drops on a wildfire near the Peak 2 as it continues to burn in the White River National Forest between Breckenridge and Frisco, Colo., Thursday, July 6, 2017. Firefighters were working Thursday to keep the wildfire that's forced the evacuation of hundreds of people from spreading toward homes near Colorado's Breckenridge Ski Resort and the nearby historic town.
The Denver Post via AP
Helen H. Richardson
A helicopter dumps water on a brush fire on Rattlesnake Ridge in Moxee, Wash., on Thursday, July 6, 2017. The fire burned more than 5,500 acres of mostly grass and brush in less than 24 hours, and threatened about 30 homes.
Yakima Herald-Republic via AP
Jake Parrish
A helicopter dumps water along the fire line as the fire moves down Rattlesnake Ridge in Moxee, Wash., on Thursday, July 6, 2017. The fire burned more than 5,500 acres of mostly grass and brush in less than 24 hours, and threatened about 30 homes.
Yakima Herald-Republic via AP
Jake Parrish
As Rattlesnake Ridge continues to burn in the distance, a fire fighting helicopter loads water into a bucket in Moxee, Wash., on Thursday, July 6, 2017. The fire burned more than 5,500 acres of mostly grass and brush in less than 24 hours, and threatened about 30 homes.
Yakima Herald-Republic via AP
Jake Parrish
A helicopter carries a bucket of water towards the fire line at Rattlesnake Ridge in Moxee, Wash., on Thursday, July 6, 2017. The fire burned more than 5,500 acres of mostly grass and brush in less than 24 hours, and threatened about 30 homes.
Yakima Herald-Republic via AP
Jake Parrish
Smoke fills the sky as a brush fire burns on Rattlesnake Ridge in Moxee, Wash., on Thursday, July 6, 2017. The fire burned more than 5,500 acres of mostly grass and brush in less than 24 hours, and threatened about 30 homes.
Yakima Herald-Republic via AP
Jake Parrish
Fire creeps towards orchards on Rattlesnake Ridge in Moxee, Wash., on Thursday, July 6, 2017. The fire burned more than 5,500 acres of mostly grass and brush in less than 24 hours, and threatened about 30 homes.
Yakima Herald-Republic via AP
Jake Parrish
A firefighter walks along the fire line as flames burn grass and brush on Rattlesnake Ridge in Moxee, Wash., on Thursday, July 6, 2017. The fire burned more than 5,500 acres of mostly grass and brush in less than 24 hours, and threatened about 30 homes.
Yakima Herald-Republic via AP
Jake Parrish
Comments