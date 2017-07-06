European Council President Donald Tusk, left, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center, and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker greet each other prior to a meeting at the Europa building in Brussels Thursday, July 6, 2017.
European Council President Donald Tusk, left, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center, and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker greet each other prior to a meeting at the Europa building in Brussels Thursday, July 6, 2017. Francois Walschaerts AP Photo
European Council President Donald Tusk, left, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center, and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker greet each other prior to a meeting at the Europa building in Brussels Thursday, July 6, 2017. Francois Walschaerts AP Photo

Business

July 06, 2017 3:36 AM

EU, Japan laud free trade deal as antidote to protectionism

The Associated Press
BRUSSELS

The leaders of the European Union and Japan are lauding their agreement in principle on free trade between the economic juggernauts as the best antidote against the protectionism seen to be promoted by the United States.

The leaders said in a statement that the EU and Japan "demonstrate to the world - and to our citizens - that free trade, with clear and transparent rules fully respecting and enhancing our values, remains an important tool to promote prosperity."

Countering calls for protectionism, EU Council President Donald Tusk said that the political agreement reached Wednesday proves that "the world doesn't need to go back 100 years back in time," when open trade was not as prevalent.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that "It sends a strong message to the world."

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos