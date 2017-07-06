Nokia maker partners with Zeiss on smartphone optics

Business

HMD Global, the company that's licensed to produce Nokia phones and tablets, says it is partnering with Germany-based Zeiss to produce high quality optics on its new Nokia smartphones.

The Finnish company says the handsets will be equipped with Zeiss cameras, "building on the shared history and expertise between Zeiss and Nokia smartphones."

Before selling its cellphone business to Microsoft in 2013, top-end Nokia smartphones used Zeiss optics.

HMD Global CEO Arto Nummela said Thursday that Nokia fans "want a complete imaging experience ... and, together with Zeiss, we're delivering it - co-developed imaging excellence for all."

In January, HMD announced the launch of Nokia 6 in China before selling globally, and has since announced the launch of two other smartphone models, the Nokia 3 and 5.

