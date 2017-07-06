Business

July 06, 2017 5:07 AM

Company to add 2k seasonal employees in Virginia

The Associated Press
MARTINSVILLE, Va.

A Virginia-based warehouse that fulfills orders for several online retailers will hire 2,000 seasonal workers.

News outlets report Radial is hiring the additional workers at its Martinsville facility to handle the rise of online shopping around the holidays.

Radial said in a news release that the company is willing to offer temporary employees transportation to and from the Martinsville fulfillment center to "surrounding markets." The company also promises competitive hourly wages, overtime, holiday pay, flexible schedules and employee discounts.

Kelly Scally, Radial's director of strategic staffing, said in an email that while the new openings are temporary, more than 1,000 seasonal employees from last year were able to transition into full-time positions.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos