Business

July 06, 2017 5:11 AM

Officer awarded $1.4M after facing retaliation over ticket

The Associated Press
NEWTON, N.J.

A former New Jersey police officer has been awarded $1.4 million after he said he was harassed out of his job for refusing to dismiss a parking ticket given to the wife of a corrections officer.

The New Jersey Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2uNTU9Y) that a six-person jury on Wednesday awarded former Hamburg Officer Daniel Farruggio $144,000 for lost wages, $500,000 for emotional distress and $800,000 in punitive damages.

Faruggio filed a civil suit against Hamburg in 2014 after he said a former sergeant slapped him across the back of the head, made him clean bathrooms and put him in 12-hour night shifts for several months.

He says that was retaliation for not dismissing the parking ticket as requested by the sergeant.

A lawyer or the town says he needs to discuss with his clients whether to appeal.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos