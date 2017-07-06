Officer awarded $1.4M after facing retaliation over ticket

A former New Jersey police officer has been awarded $1.4 million after he said he was harassed out of his job for refusing to dismiss a parking ticket given to the wife of a corrections officer.
The New Jersey Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2uNTU9Y) that a six-person jury on Wednesday awarded former Hamburg Officer Daniel Farruggio $144,000 for lost wages, $500,000 for emotional distress and $800,000 in punitive damages.
Faruggio filed a civil suit against Hamburg in 2014 after he said a former sergeant slapped him across the back of the head, made him clean bathrooms and put him in 12-hour night shifts for several months.
He says that was retaliation for not dismissing the parking ticket as requested by the sergeant.
A lawyer or the town says he needs to discuss with his clients whether to appeal.
