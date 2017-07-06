Business

July 06, 2017 7:30 AM

US services firms expand at faster pace in June

By CHRISTOPHER S. RUGABER AP Economics Writer
WASHINGTON

U.S. service companies expanded at a faster pace last month, pushed up by slightly better sales and a pickup in new orders.

The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, says that its services index rose to 57.4 in June, from 56.9 in May. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion. The report covers roughly 90 percent of the economy, from retail and hotels to accounting, government and construction.

The economy appears to be picking up a bit of steam after a sluggish first quarter, when growth was just 1.4 percent at an annual rate. Economists forecast the economy grew at roughly a 2.5 percent pace in the April-June quarter.

A measure of hiring slipped 2 points to 55.8, though that suggests job gains were still solid.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos