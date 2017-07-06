The Latest: Fitzgerald: Senate GOP remains against tax hike

The Latest on Wisconsin budget negotiations (all times local):
9:50 a.m.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says Republican senators remain opposed to raising taxes or fees to plug a nearly $1 billion transportation shortfall that's holding up passage of the Wisconsin state budget.
Fitzgerald called a meeting Thursday with fellow Republican senators and staff at the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau to review the budget. Fitzgerald says he doesn't see any movement from senators to embrace higher taxes or fees as Assembly Republicans have proposed.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Wednesday called on transportation and business groups opposed to a fee on semitrailer trucks to come forward with other ideas for plugging the gap by Monday.
But Fitzgerald says the letter "didn't make much sense" given the groups' have already said they support a gas tax increase, which the Senate and Gov. Scott Walker oppose.
8:04 a.m.
Wisconsin's Republican state senators are meeting privately as a deal to close a $1 billion transportation budget shortfall remains elusive.
Republican senators planned to meet Thursday, nearly a week after the GOP-controlled Legislature missed a June 30 deadline to pass a new budget. Spending continues at current levels while lawmakers work to pass a new spending plan.
Thursday's meeting comes after five conservative senators rejected a proposal to impose a new fee on heavy trucks to help break the budget stalemate. On Wednesday, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos called on groups that opposed that fee increase to come forward with other ideas by next week.
Vos also suggested a budget impasse delaying road construction projects could hurt the state's attempt to lure electronics manufacturer Foxconn and potentially 10,000 jobs.
