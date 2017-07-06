Trump administration backs Texas voter ID law in court

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2013 file photo, a sign in a window tells of photo ID requirements for voting at a polling location in Richardson, Texas. The Trump administration says Texas has rid its voter ID law of any discriminatory effects and is asking a judge who once compared the measure to a "poll tax" to not take further action. The new administration told U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos this week that Texas lawmakers fixed the measure in May by adopting a weaker version. The changes let voters without an ID cast a ballot by signing an affidavit, but makes lying on that form a felony. LM Otero, File AP Photo