Business

July 06, 2017 11:12 AM

Tribe lights ceremonial fire to cleanse development site

The Associated Press
PRESTON, Conn.

The Mohegan Tribe has lit a ceremonial fire on the grounds of a lot across the river from its giant casino where it is planning construction of a new development.

The flame lit on Thursday will burn for four days and is meant to bring positive energy to the grounds of the former psychiatric hospital on the Thames River.

The tribe that owns and operates the Mohegan Sun casino has committed to build an entertainment, sports and residential resort valued at $200 million to $600 million on the abandoned 400-acre lot in Preston that was once the site of Norwich Hospital. The new development will not include any gambling halls.

Government officials, former hospital employees and tribal members were among those who turned out for the ceremony.

