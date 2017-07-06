California Senate OKs real estate fee to fund more housing

State Sen. Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, snaps a photo as she and Sen. Steve Glazer, D-Orinda, right, watch as the votes are posted for her affordable housing bill, Thursday, July 6, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. The Senate approved Atkins measure, SB2, that imposes a $75 fee on real estate transaction documents such as deeds and notices with a cap of $225 per transaction. The fee is expected to generate between $200 and $300 million annually for affordable housing projects. The bill now goes to the Assembly. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo