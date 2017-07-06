California Supreme Court limits building permit lawsuits

FILE - In this May 20, 2013, file photo, one of several homes which have lost their yard hang over the edge of a cliff in Solana Beach, Calif. California property owners give up their right to pursue lawsuits challenging restrictions in building permits once they construct the project, the state's high court said Thursday, July 6, 2017, in a victory for California's Coastal Commission, cities and counties. Lenny Ignelzi, File AP Photo