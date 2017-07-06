A tow truck pulls a Cleveland Division of Water van from a sinkhole that opened up beneath it in Cleveland, Thursday, July 6, 2017.
Business

July 06, 2017 10:49 PM

City water department van slides into sinkhole in Cleveland

The Associated Press
CLEVELAND

Officials say no one was injured when a city water department van slid into a sinkhole that opened up beneath it in Cleveland.

The Cleveland Division of Water says the van fell through the ground on the city's east side on Thursday afternoon.

Officials say the water department employee wasn't in the van. The water division had been called to the area to investigate a reported water leak. Cleveland police say the ground under the vehicle may have given way due to a water main break.

Two tow trucks later pulled the van from the sinkhole.

The street was closed for repairs and crews were working to restore water to the area.

