July 06, 2017 9:18 PM

Massachusetts lawmakers prepare to vote on new state budget

The Associated Press
BOSTON

The Massachusetts House and Senate are preparing to vote on a new state budget.

Both chambers have scheduled formal sessions Friday. The spending plan will cover the 2018 fiscal year that began July 1.

Leaders of the six-member conference committee charged with hammering out the compromise offered few details about the final bill.

Slumping tax revenues that left an estimated $430 million hole in the just-completed 2017 fiscal year have complicated efforts to reach a compromise between House and Senate versions of the new budget.

The compromise budget is subject to an up-or-down vote in both chambers. It cannot be amended.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker will have 10 days to review and sign the budget and issue any vetoes.

Massachusetts government has continued to function thanks to an interim budget.

