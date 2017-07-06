Business

July 06, 2017 10:49 PM

New River Gorge bridge to Camp Brookside area under repair

The Associated Press
BROOKS, W.Va.

The bridge that provides the only road access to the Camp Brookside area of New River Gorge National River in West Virginia has been closed for repairs.

The National Park Service says the shutdown began Thursday and is expected to last five weeks.

While the repairs are underway, the public won't be able to access the trailhead and river access point located just outside the entrance gate to Camp Brookside Environmental Education Center. The center will also be closed while the repairs are being made.

The park says as Camp Brookside begins to be used more frequently, work is needed to maintain the bridge for heavier use.

The park says the project will ensure safe access for future visitors and provide access for emergency services personnel.

