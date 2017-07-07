As the sun sets a helicopter makes water dumps on a wildfire near the Peak 2 in Breckenridge, Colo., Thursday, July 5, 2017. Firefighters were working Thursday to keep the wildfire that's forced the evacuation of hundreds of people from spreading toward homes near Colorado's Breckenridge Ski Resort and the nearby historic town.
July 07, 2017 12:03 AM

Homes remain evacuated during fire near Colorado ski resort

By COLLEEN SLEVIN Associated Press
DENVER

Hundreds of people spent another night away from their homes as firefighters kept a close eye on a wildfire near Colorado's Breckenridge Ski Resort and the nearby historic town.

The fire reported Wednesday has scorched less than a quarter of a square mile (.65 sq. kilometers), but forced the evacuation of nearly 500 homes, many of which are pricey ski properties. No homes have burned.

Crews spent Thursday dropping slurry from the air and building containment lines on the ground about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) north of the resort to prevent the fire from reaching a large subdivision. The base of the resort and the town of Breckenridge, which include hotels, restaurants and businesses, were not evacuated.

The fire is among several burning in Colorado and elsewhere around the West, including in Nevada, New Mexico, Montana and Wyoming.

