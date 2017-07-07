Homes remain evacuated during fire near Colorado ski resort

Amy Noraka, holding daughter Sage, 3, left, and her husband Chris Noraka, with son Tyler, 6, watch as helicopters dump water on a wildfire near the Peak 2 in Breckenridge, Colo., Thursday, July 6, 2017. Firefighters were working Thursday to keep the wildfire that's forced the evacuation of hundreds of people from spreading toward homes near Colorado's Breckenridge Ski Resort and the nearby historic town.
The Denver Post via AP
Helen H. Richardson
Paige Ratliff, 7, front, and the evacuees watch from Summit Middle School in Frisco, Colo., as a wildfire continues near their homes close to Peak 2 on Wednesday, July 5, 2017. A wildfire forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes about a mile north of Colorado’s Breckenridge Ski Resort on Wednesday.
Summit Daily News via AP
Hugh Carey
Residents who evacuated due to a wildfire near Peak 2 listen to a briefing at Summit Middle School in Frisco, Colo., Wednesday, July 5, 2017. The wildfire forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes about a mile north of Colorado’s Breckenridge Ski Resort on Wednesday.
Summit Daily News via AP
Hugh Carey
Summit County Sheriff's deputies SJ Hamit, middle, and Mike Schilling, talk to residents about access to the Peak 7 neighborhood in Breckenridge, Colo., Thursday, July 6, 2017. Firefighters were working Thursday to keep a wildfire that's forced the evacuation of hundreds of people from spreading toward homes near Colorado's Breckenridge Ski Resort and the nearby historic town.
The Denver Post via AP
Helen H. Richardson
A helicopter makes water drops on a wildfire near the Peak 2 as it continues to burn in the White River National Forest between Breckenridge and Frisco, Colo., Thursday, July 6, 2017. Firefighters were working Thursday to keep the wildfire that's forced the evacuation of hundreds of people from spreading toward homes near Colorado's Breckenridge Ski Resort and the nearby historic town.
The Denver Post via AP
Helen H. Richardson
A wildfire burns north of State Bridge on Thursday, July 6, 2017, near Vail, Colo. More than 30 fires are currently active around the western U.S.
Vail Daily via AP
Chris Dillmann
A helicopter dumps water on a brush fire on Rattlesnake Ridge in Moxee, Wash., on Thursday, July 6, 2017. The fire burned more than 5,500 acres of mostly grass and brush in less than 24 hours, and threatened about 30 homes.
Yakima Herald-Republic via AP
Jake Parrish
A helicopter dumps water along the fire line as the fire moves down Rattlesnake Ridge in Moxee, Wash., on Thursday, July 6, 2017. The fire burned more than 5,500 acres of mostly grass and brush in less than 24 hours, and threatened about 30 homes.
Yakima Herald-Republic via AP
Jake Parrish
As Rattlesnake Ridge continues to burn in the distance, a fire fighting helicopter loads water into a bucket in Moxee, Wash., on Thursday, July 6, 2017. The fire burned more than 5,500 acres of mostly grass and brush in less than 24 hours, and threatened about 30 homes.
Yakima Herald-Republic via AP
Jake Parrish
A helicopter carries a bucket of water towards the fire line at Rattlesnake Ridge in Moxee, Wash., on Thursday, July 6, 2017. The fire burned more than 5,500 acres of mostly grass and brush in less than 24 hours, and threatened about 30 homes.
Yakima Herald-Republic via AP
Jake Parrish
Smoke fills the sky as a brush fire burns on Rattlesnake Ridge in Moxee, Wash., on Thursday, July 6, 2017. The fire burned more than 5,500 acres of mostly grass and brush in less than 24 hours, and threatened about 30 homes.
Yakima Herald-Republic via AP
Jake Parrish
Fire creeps towards orchards on Rattlesnake Ridge in Moxee, Wash., on Thursday, July 6, 2017. The fire burned more than 5,500 acres of mostly grass and brush in less than 24 hours, and threatened about 30 homes.
Yakima Herald-Republic via AP
Jake Parrish
A firefighter walks along the fire line as flames burn grass and brush on Rattlesnake Ridge in Moxee, Wash., on Thursday, July 6, 2017. The fire burned more than 5,500 acres of mostly grass and brush in less than 24 hours, and threatened about 30 homes.
Yakima Herald-Republic via AP
Jake Parrish
Comments