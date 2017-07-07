Business

July 07, 2017 12:11 AM

"Operation Sober Boater" launched to increase safety

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

Police in upstate New York are launching a new effort to reduce drunk boating.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple and Saratoga County Sheriff Mike Zurlo announced "Operation Sober Boater" on the Hudson River in Albany Thursday. Apple and Zurlo say law enforcement will increase patrols and also look to restaurant owners or boaters to self-police consumption.

The Albany County Sheriff's Office has three boats that patrol the Hudson and Mohawk Rivers. The Saratoga department patrols waterways with four boats and two jet skis.

Deputies will share "Operation Sober Boater" handouts in local restaurants.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video