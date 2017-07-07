File-This undated file photo released by the U.S. Navy, Monday, June 19, 2017, shows Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Maryland. Television station WMAR reports a funeral service is being held Friday, July, 7, 2017, in Randallstown, MD, for Martin. The 24-year-old sailor was from Halethorpe and will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in August. Martin was one of seven soldiers killed when the ship he was on, the USS Fitzgerald, collided with a container ship off the Japanese coast. The collision is under investigation.
File-This undated file photo released by the U.S. Navy, Monday, June 19, 2017, shows Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Maryland. Television station WMAR reports a funeral service is being held Friday, July, 7, 2017, in Randallstown, MD, for Martin. The 24-year-old sailor was from Halethorpe and will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in August. Martin was one of seven soldiers killed when the ship he was on, the USS Fitzgerald, collided with a container ship off the Japanese coast. The collision is under investigation. U.S. Navy via AP, File)
File-This undated file photo released by the U.S. Navy, Monday, June 19, 2017, shows Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Maryland. Television station WMAR reports a funeral service is being held Friday, July, 7, 2017, in Randallstown, MD, for Martin. The 24-year-old sailor was from Halethorpe and will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in August. Martin was one of seven soldiers killed when the ship he was on, the USS Fitzgerald, collided with a container ship off the Japanese coast. The collision is under investigation. U.S. Navy via AP, File)

Business

July 07, 2017 4:54 AM

Maryland funeral for sailor who died aboard USS Fitzgerald

The Associated Press
RANDALLSTOWN, Md.

A funeral is being held in Maryland for a sailor killed last month when the U.S. Navy destroyer he was on collided with a container ship off the coast of Japan.

Television station WMAR reports the service is being held Friday in Randallstown for Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin. The 24-year-old sailor was from Halethorpe and will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in August.

Martin was one of seven soldiers killed when the ship he was on, the USS Fitzgerald, collided with a container ship off the Japanese coast. The collision is under investigation.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video