Maryland funeral for sailor who died aboard USS Fitzgerald

File-This undated file photo released by the U.S. Navy, Monday, June 19, 2017, shows Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Maryland. Television station WMAR reports a funeral service is being held Friday, July, 7, 2017, in Randallstown, MD, for Martin. The 24-year-old sailor was from Halethorpe and will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in August. Martin was one of seven soldiers killed when the ship he was on, the USS Fitzgerald, collided with a container ship off the Japanese coast. The collision is under investigation. U.S. Navy via AP, File)