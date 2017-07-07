Business

July 07, 2017 4:54 AM

Christie, lawmakers weigh back pay to furloughed workers

The Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.

State government workers who were furloughed for a few days during a budget impasse in New Jersey are being notified about unemployment insurance claims.

Lawmakers and Republican Gov. Chris Christie are deciding whether and how to pay the 35,000 workers. Workers were furloughed Saturday through Monday before the budget was signed Tuesday.

Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto, Christie's chief adversary in the budget squabble, called on him to unilaterally authorize back pay.

NorthJersey.com reports (https://njersy.co/2uuX7M5) that Democratic Assemblyman Vincent Mazzeo suggested to Prieto that lawmakers may have to pass a bill.

The state labor department says that employees with gross pay of more than $812 for the week beginning July 2 are not eligible for benefits.

Employees who qualify need to apply by phone by Friday afternoon or online by Saturday .

