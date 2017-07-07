New management announced at Nebraska newspapers

There's new management at the North Platte Telegraph and the Grand Island Independent.
BH Media Group announced Friday that Dee Klein will become publisher of the North Platte Telegraph. She replaces Terrie Baker, who has been named general manager of the Grand Island Independent.
The Telegraph reports (http://bit.ly/2tPPBxL ) Klein is the newspaper's longtime advertising director.
BH Media Group, which owns both newspapers, says Klein and Baker begin their new jobs Monday. Baker will stay involved in North Platte for several more weeks.
