Fued between Dem leaders keeps Rhode Island without budget

Rhode Island's nearly week old budget standoff shows no sign of easing with Democratic House and Senate leaders feuding over who bears responsible for the impasse.
House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello says the $9.2 billion budget won't pass unless the Senate returns and removes an amendment it added that would phase out the municipal car tax over the next six years.
Mattiello says the amendment was sprung on the House without warning and accuses Senate President Dominick Ruggerio of breaking a handshake agreement over the spending plan.
Ruggerio disputes that and tells WPRI-TV he hopes "cooler heads" will prevail.
The Providence Journal reports that a dispute over a temporary exclusion for the construction industry from the state's proposed paid-leave mandate may have contributed to the breakdown of talks at the Statehouse.
