July 07, 2017 8:09 AM

Grain higher, livestock mixedlower

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery was unchanged at $5.22 a bushel; July corn was up 7.60 cents at $3.8420 a bushel; Sept. oats was rose 7.60 cents at $2.7960 a bushel while July soybeans gained 19.60 cents to $9.9160 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

August live cattle was 1.80 cents higher at $1.1470 a pound; August feeder cattle was down 1.32 cents at $1.4433 pound; July lean hogs lost .32 cent to $.9198 a pound.

