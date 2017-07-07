FILE - In this Wednesday, June 14, 2017, file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks in Washington, to announce the Federal Open Market Committee decision on interest rates following a two-day meeting. Yellen releases her semiannual report to Congress, Friday, July 7, 2017.
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 14, 2017, file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks in Washington, to announce the Federal Open Market Committee decision on interest rates following a two-day meeting. Yellen releases her semiannual report to Congress, Friday, July 7, 2017. Susan Walsh, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 14, 2017, file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks in Washington, to announce the Federal Open Market Committee decision on interest rates following a two-day meeting. Yellen releases her semiannual report to Congress, Friday, July 7, 2017. Susan Walsh, File AP Photo

Business

July 07, 2017 8:12 AM

Federal Reserve tells Congress further rate hikes on the way

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics Writer
WASHINGTON

The Federal Reserve says it expects the U.S. economy will strengthen and warrant further gradual increases in its key interest rate.

That rate forecast was included in the Fed's semi-annual monetary report to Congress, which Chair Janet Yellen will deliver to Congress next week. The Fed has raised interest rates three times since December, pushing its benchmark rate to a range of 1 percent to 1.25 percent. The Fed noted that policymakers still expect one more rate hike this year and another three hikes in 2018.

The Fed says this projected pace of hikes would still allow the labor market to keep strengthening and inflation to climb to the Fed's 2 percent target. The Fed also signaled that it expects to begin reducing its massive bond holdings this year.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video