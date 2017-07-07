Business

US investigating faulty parts that may cause auto gas leaks

By TOM KRISHER AP Auto Writer
DETROIT

U.S. safety regulators are trying to track down gas tank flanges that can crack and cause fuel leaks on what could be millions of cars and trucks.

The government began investigating parts made by German supplier Continental after the company filed recall documents this week saying the flanges could be defective.

Documents posted Friday say Continental sold the flanges to 11 automakers and five parts companies. The polymer flanges cover openings in the fuel tank. If they leak, that increases the risk of fire. Volkswagen, Porsche and Audi already have recalled nearly a half-million vehicles due to the problem.

With other automakers possibly involved, Continental's recall could spread to millions of vehicles. The government says it will try to determine how many were sold and if more recalls are needed.

