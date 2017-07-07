India puts Kashmir in lockdown on rebel's death anniversary

An Indian paramilitary force officer watches as a Kashmiri woman along with her child walks past a barbed-wire road checkpoint set up by Indian security forces in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, July 7, 2017. Government forces imposed curfew-like restrictions in many parts of Indian controlled Kashmir to stop anti Indian protests ahead of the first death anniversary of rebel leader Burhan Wani on Saturday. His killing by security forces last year sparked violent street clashes and almost daily protests throughout the region. Dar Yasin AP Photo