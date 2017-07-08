Company uses wastewater and algae for biofuel, fertilizer

In a June 29, 2017 photo, company CEO Jordan Lind says there is a lot of interest in the company's technology in the Great Lakes region, in Europe and in Asia. Formed eight years ago, Clearas Water Recovery has developed a patented process to use algae to remove nitrogen and phosphorous from public wastewater treatment plants, keeping waterways from being inundated with the compounds that starve fish and plant life of oxygen. In turn, the algae can be sold to other companies for fertilizer, biofuels and other uses. The Missoulian via AP Tommy Martino