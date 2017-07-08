Waverly considers replacing bridge with pedestrian span

Leaders of the northeastern Iowa city of Waverly are considering replacing an historic bridge with a pedestrian bridge.
The City Council recently heard from city engineer Mike Cherry about two basic pedestrian bridge options, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported (http://bit.ly/2sGCNu8 ). Cherry said a concrete beam option would run between $500,000 and $900,000, while a prefabricated truss bridge would cost between $1 million and $1.2 million.
In a split 4-3 vote earlier this year, the council opted not to spend nearly $2.5 million to repair the narrow bridge, known as the "green bridge" for the color of the metal truss span.
The 100-year-old bridge has been closed since February 2015 after inspectors found corrosion on vital parts of the structure.
There are regional government funds available for 2018, as well as other potential funding sources available annually or every few years for a new pedestrian bridge, Cherry said.
Councilman Dan Lampe argued for the more expensive truss bridge option, with a 12-foot width and 10-ton load that would allow emergency vehicles to cross the Cedar River at Third Street.
"It's historically relevant, you don't have to raise the roadway as high because you don't have as much understructure, and you still have the load limit," he said.
The council agreed to add a resolution at its Monday meeting to begin a feasibility study comparing bridge options.
