RIDOT: Truck too heavy for bridges won't be moved yet

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation says a flatbed truck that was stopped on the side of Interstate 95 because it's too heavy for any bridges in the state is staying put for now.
The 16-axle truck carrying a 560,000-pound (254,011-kilogram) generator has been stuck in Warwick since last Friday. The state's maximum allowable load without a permit is 80,000 pounds (36,287 kilograms).
The truck was set to be moved Friday evening. But the agency says it was unable to reach an agreement with Bay Crane Northeast, the company transporting the oversized load, over who would cover costs related to the move.
Bay Crane says RIDOT sought to have the company pay $150,000 to $185,000, which it called an "unreasonable request."
The truck is supposed to be transported to Medway, Massachusetts.
Comments