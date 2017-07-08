Business

July 08, 2017 8:04 AM

RIDOT: Truck too heavy for bridges won't be moved yet

The Associated Press
WARWICK, R.I.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation says a flatbed truck that was stopped on the side of Interstate 95 because it's too heavy for any bridges in the state is staying put for now.

The 16-axle truck carrying a 560,000-pound (254,011-kilogram) generator has been stuck in Warwick since last Friday. The state's maximum allowable load without a permit is 80,000 pounds (36,287 kilograms).

The truck was set to be moved Friday evening. But the agency says it was unable to reach an agreement with Bay Crane Northeast, the company transporting the oversized load, over who would cover costs related to the move.

Bay Crane says RIDOT sought to have the company pay $150,000 to $185,000, which it called an "unreasonable request."

The truck is supposed to be transported to Medway, Massachusetts.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video