July 08, 2017 8:13 AM

Historic hangar in Yankton slated for demolition next year

The Associated Press
YANKTON, S.D.

One of the oldest structures on the grounds of an airport in the southeastern part of South Dakota is slated to be demolished in the next year to help make way for tarmac improvements.

The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan (http://bit.ly/2tu7DmF ) reports the Chan Gurney Municipal Airport's oldest hangar is beyond repair.

Yankton Regional Aviation Association Secretary Steve Hamilton says the maintenance hangar was built as part of the city's contribution to the war effort during World War II. It helped support Yankton College's naval aviation program, housed German prisoners of war during World War II and supported the airport's ongoing operations after the war.

The facility was badly damaged when a fire broke out in 1972. Repairs were made and operations continued until the building's structure was deemed unsafe about three years ago.

