Last engineering firm official sentenced in pay-to-play case

A former executive with a politically connected engineering firm has admitted to his role in a scheme in which the New Jersey company made more than $1 million in illegal contributions.
Alan Hilla pleaded guilty Friday to misconduct by a corporate official. He was the last defendant facing charges in the pay-to-play case involving the now-defunct Birdsall Services Group.
The 77-year-old Jupiter, Florida, man faces a five-year prison term when he's sentenced Sept. 1. But his lawyer will seek a suspended sentence, citing Hilla's health issues.
Investigators say the company disguised illegal corporate political contributions as personal contributions from firm employees. The company would have been disqualified from public contracts if it made contributions to campaigns and political organizations in its own name.
Authorities say the scheme lasted more than six years.
Comments