Business

July 08, 2017 9:23 AM

Last engineering firm official sentenced in pay-to-play case

The Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.

A former executive with a politically connected engineering firm has admitted to his role in a scheme in which the New Jersey company made more than $1 million in illegal contributions.

Alan Hilla pleaded guilty Friday to misconduct by a corporate official. He was the last defendant facing charges in the pay-to-play case involving the now-defunct Birdsall Services Group.

The 77-year-old Jupiter, Florida, man faces a five-year prison term when he's sentenced Sept. 1. But his lawyer will seek a suspended sentence, citing Hilla's health issues.

Investigators say the company disguised illegal corporate political contributions as personal contributions from firm employees. The company would have been disqualified from public contracts if it made contributions to campaigns and political organizations in its own name.

Authorities say the scheme lasted more than six years.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video