New indictment charges 10 with murderous criminal enterprise

A new indictment alleges a group of men ran a murderous criminal enterprise in a West Baltimore neighborhood that was responsible for 10 deaths going back to 2010.
The superseding indictment unsealed Friday in federal court in Baltimore includes charges of racketeering and drug distribution against ten men alleged to be members of a gang operating in the Sandtown neighborhood under the name Trained to Go.
One of those charged is Montana Barronette, once described by police as the city's "number one trigger puller." Barronette was mistakenly released from custody earlier this year when he was supposed to be transferred to federal custody and spent nearly two days on the loose.
An earlier indictment against Barronette and four others alleged a drug conspiracy. The new indictment includes more serious allegations.
