Business

July 09, 2017 6:11 AM

Malloy plans to hold budget discussions with lawmakers

The Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says he plans to have discussions with lawmakers on a new two-year budget in the coming days.

The Democrat says he wants to "see where we are" in terms of a possible deal. But Malloy has warned "it's going to be a while" before an agreement can be reached, noting how all four caucuses — House and Senate Democrats and Republicans — don't agree on a specific proposal.

With no budget in place since the fiscal year began July 1, Malloy is running the state by executive order.

Meanwhile, Malloy and state lawmakers are waiting to see if the 34 state employee bargaining units approve a two-year, $1.5 billion in labor savings agreement. The voting is expected to wrap by the week of July 17.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video