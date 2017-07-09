Business

July 09, 2017 6:23 AM

Gunfire detection system to be installed across Cincinnati

The Associated Press
Cincinnati plans to install a series of high-tech devices to track gunfire around the city in an effort to reduce gun violence and provide more information to officers responding to calls.

ShotSpotter is a gunfire detection system that uses microphones to quickly pinpoint the location of gunfire. WCPO-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2sPFXGO ) the system is expected to be operating in Cincinnati in the coming weeks.

The president of the Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police says ShotSpotter will provide officers with valuable information before they arrive on scene. The ShotSpotter system costs $235,000 a year and will cover a 3-square-mile (7.77-square-kilometer) radius in five city neighborhoods.

The city of Canton in northeast Ohio has been using the ShotSpotter system since June 2013.

