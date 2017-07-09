Samford to forego funds from Baptist group after LGBT flap

Samford University says it will refuse an anticipated $3 million annual budget allocation from the Alabama Baptist State Convention next year.
The university's Board of Trustees executive committee approved the decision Friday after consultation with state convention leaders. The move is effective Jan. 1.
Samford President Andrew Westmoreland says the decision serves the best interests of both the university and the Baptist group.
Al.com reports Westmoreland said recent tension between Samford and state convention leaders over a proposed student organization to discuss LGBT rights and issues was a factor.
Samford faculty voted April 27 to recommend approval of "Samford Together," a student organization that would "provide a forum for SU students who want to discuss topics relating to sexual orientation and gender identity" in "an open-minded and accepting environment." The proposed group still needs approval from the Samford board of trustees to form.
