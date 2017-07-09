Business

July 09, 2017 10:47 AM

Utah plane briefly delayed by lightning, high winds

The Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY

Salt Lake City airport officials placed a brief ground hold on planes due to lightning and high wind conditions in the area on Saturday.

The Deseret News reports (http://bit.ly/2tDTTpx ) flights coming in and out of the Salt Lake International Airport were delayed by about 30 minutes while the ground hold on aircrafts was in place. It was lifted around 9:15 p.m. Officials say several flights coming into the airport were delayed or diverted by the crosswinds.

Airport spokeswoman Nancy Volmer believes a lightning strike may have led to a grass fire near the facility, but officials say that it did not delay any flights. The Salt Lake City Fire Department responded to the grass fire and had it under the control that evening.

