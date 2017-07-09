Business

July 09, 2017

Delta plane headed for Minneapolis diverts to Las Vegas

The Associated Press
LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas airport officials say a Delta Air Lines plane headed for Minneapolis was diverted to McCarran International Airport after experiencing generator problems.

McCarran International Airport Spokesman Michael Oram says the plane departed from San Diego and burned the remainder of its fuel before it landed in Las Vegas on Saturday. There were 165 people on board.

A Delta spokesman says the crew chose to divert the plane after receiving an indication in the flight deck of a possible issue with one of the aircraft's onboard systems.

Oram says personnel are investigating what is causing the generator issue.

