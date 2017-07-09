Business

July 09, 2017 12:46 PM

China's Cosco Shipping to acquire Orient Overseas for $6.3B

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Cosco Shipping Holdings Co., a Chinese conglomerate, will purchase a majority stake in Orient Overseas International to create a global shipping giant, according to a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The filing says Cosco will pay $10.07 per share (HK$78.67), a premium of 38 percent over Orient's Friday share price on the Hong Kong Exchange. The total price tag for the deal will be $6.3 billion (HK$49.2 billion).

The purchase comes as the shipping industry has struggled worldwide in the wake of sluggish global trade and falling rates. Danish shipping firm Maersk acquired Hamburg Sud, a German company, in December, while French shipper CMA CGM bought Singapore-based Neptune Orient Lines last year.

The transaction is subject to antitrust review by Chinese, European and U.S. authorities, the filing said.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video