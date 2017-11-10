Business

Defense to focus on Haslam relationship with conspirator

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 7:51 AM

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.

The fraud trial of former executives and sales representatives at the truck stop chain run by Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is wrapping up its first week.

The attorney for the company's onetime president has signaled that the relationship between Haslam one of the chief conspirators will become a focus of the defense.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports that the lawyer for former Pilot Flying J President Mark Hazelwood raised the issue Thursday in the cross-examination of a former director. The ex-director is one of 14 executives and sales representatives who have pleaded guilty in the case.

Haslam has denied any prior knowledge about the scheme to defraud unsophisticated trucking company customers and has not been charged in the case.

Hazelwood and three others are on trial in Chattanooga.

