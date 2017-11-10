Arizona lawmaker accused of sex remarks loses committee post

FILE - This Feb. 14, 2017 file photo shows Arizona state Rep. Don Shooter, R-Yuma, on the House floor at the Capitol in Phoenix. The publisher of Arizona's largest newspaper has joined a growing list of women who say Shooter, subjected them to inappropriate sexual comments or actions. Arizona Republic Publisher Mi-Ai Parrish wrote in a column published online Friday, Nov. 10 that Shooter made an inappropriate comment to her during a meeting last year in his statehouse office about legislation the newspaper opposed. Bob Christie,File AP Photo