Air Force jets to buzz Veterans Day events

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 1:02 AM

TUCSON, Ariz.

The U.S. Air Force and Arizona Air National Guard plans to overfly Veterans Day events in the Tucson and Phoenix area with fighter jets.

A pair of Tucson-based Air Guard F-16 fighters will fly over four southern Arizona events and two F-35 and two F-16 jets from Luke Air Force Base in Glendale will appear over Phoenix-area celebrations on Saturday.

The Tucson-area flyovers will take place between 10:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Fighters will buzz parades in Willcox, Tucson and at the Pascua Yaqui (PAHZ'-kwah YAH'-kee) Veterans Cemetery and the Sahuarita (sow-uh-REE'-tuh) Pecan Festival and Veterans Day event.

The Luke-based jets will fly over events in Apache Junction, Surprise and Glendale between 9:30 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. They'll also appear over the Goodyear's Veterans Day celebration at 3:30 p.m.

