Business

Iranian website reports pilot dies after fighter jet crashes

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 1:22 AM

TEHRAN, Iran

The website of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard reports that a pilot has died after his Sukhoi-22 jet fighter-bomber crashed in the country's south.

The Saturday report on sepahnews.com said the plane was taking part in a morning exercise in southern Fars province when it crashed. It did not elaborate.

Iran has a history of air accidents blamed on its aging aircraft and poor maintenance.

Iran has both Russian-made and U.S.-made fighter planes. The U.S. aircraft were delivered to Tehran before the 1979 Islamic Revolution that ousted the western-backed monarchy. Iran purchased Sukhoi fighter-bombers from Russia after the revolution.

It also has restored some Sukhoi-22s from Iraq in 1991.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

    The new 99 Cent Only Store at 1209 W. Pacheco Blvd. in Los Banos holds a grand opening ceremony May 25, 2016.

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video