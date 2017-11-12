The Latest: Azerbaijan Airlines announces $1.1B Boeing buy

Emirates Airline President Tim Clark points out the image of new, state-of-the-art, first class private suites, during a press conference at the opening day of the Dubai Air Show, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. In an industry first, passenger suites in the middle aisle without windows will be fitted with "virtual windows" relaying the sky outside via fiber optic cameras on the plane. Kamran Jebreili AP Photo