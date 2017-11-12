Business

French ferry catches fire, makes emergency stop on Mallorca

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 2:45 AM

MALLORCA, Spain

Spanish authorities say a fire broke out on a ferry in the Mediterranean Sea after it left the French port of Marseille, forcing it to make an emergency stop on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

Emergency services on Mallorca say three ferry passengers were taken to a hospital and another 26 people were treated on site for smoke inhalation and minor injuries.

Private news agency Europa Press reports the ferry was heading to Algeria when the fire brought out.

Emergency services say nearly 500 passengers were on board at the time.

