Cybercrimes present unique challenges for investigators

FILE - This July 21, 2012, file photo shows signage at the corporate headquarters of Equifax Inc. in Atlanta. Attacks launched by cybercriminals wreak havoc and cause disruption as more of everyday life moves online. The U.S. attorney's office in Atlanta has worked hand-in-hand with the local FBI office to prosecute a number of high-profile cybercrime cases. They're currently investigating the breach at Atlanta-based Equifax, which exposed the personal information of 145 million Americans. Mike Stewart, File AP Photo