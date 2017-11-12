Business

German company says crew taken by pirates off Nigeria freed

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 6:28 AM

BERLIN

A German shipping company says pirates have released the six crewmembers who were taken hostage from a vessel off the coast of Nigeria.

Cor Radings, a spokesman for Peter Doehle Schiffahrts-KG, said Sunday the "seafarers are in good condition and have returned to their families" after more than two weeks in captivity.

Radings did not give details about the timing or circumstances of their release.

The Liberia-flagged container ship MV Demeter was attacked on Oct. 21 before entering the port of Onne, Nigeria.

Radings described the attackers as "an armed criminal gang." He says they boarded the ship, seized the hostages and fled with them.

He says remaining crew guided the MV Demeter to safer waters. The majority of pirate attacks in West African waters occur off Nigeria's coast.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

    The new 99 Cent Only Store at 1209 W. Pacheco Blvd. in Los Banos holds a grand opening ceremony May 25, 2016.

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video