Business

Applications reopen for child care subsidy program

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 12:04 PM

HARTFORD, Conn.

Connecticut officials say they're able to reopen applications for a state-run child care subsidy program that helps low-income working families.

New applications for "Care 4 Kids" were closed to most families in August 2016 after revised federal requirements increased the state's cost to run the program, which is funded with state and federal money.

There are currently 5,769 families on a waiting list for the subsidy.

Democratic Sen. Marilyn Moore of Bridgeport, a Senate co-chairman of the Human Services Committee, says the program is reopening because the newly passed state budget includes nearly $31 million in funding over two years.

Families who registered on the waiting list are beginning to receive requests to apply in phases. Those with the highest needs and have waited the longest will receive priority.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

    The new 99 Cent Only Store at 1209 W. Pacheco Blvd. in Los Banos holds a grand opening ceremony May 25, 2016.

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video