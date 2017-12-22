Unemployment rate in Stanislaus, Merced counties shows continued economic growth

A building boom and an influx of new jobs have driven the region’s unemployment rates to record-low territory. California’s, too.
Merced’s unemployment rate was 7.8 percent in November, up slightly from 7.1 percent in October, according to the state Economic Development Department numbers issued Friday. But it was an impressive drop from the year-ago rate of 9.4 percent. Year-to-year improvement rates are a sign of economic growth. In Merced, manufacturing had the highest growth, adding 700 jobs since November 2016.
In Stanislaus County, the November unemployment rate was 6.2 percent in November, unchanged from the revised rate in August, and below the year-ago estimate of 7.8 percent. In Stanislaus, construction led the way, adding 1,100 jobs since last November.
Statewide unemployment also fell sharply in November, to 4.6 percent from 4.9 percent a month earlier. The 4.6 percent is the lowest statewide unemployment rate since 1976, according to data compiled by economist Sung Won Sohn of CSU Channel Islands. The EDD said California employers added 47,400 workers to their payrolls last month.
At the statewide level, job growth is continuing to be driven to a great degree by the Bay Area’s high-tech economy. Unemployment was a microscopic 2.2 percent in San Francisco last month, 2.7 percent in San Jose and 3 percent in the East Bay.
Patty Guerra of The Modesto Bee contributed to this report.
