Steak n' Shake pulls the plug on plans for a Merced restaurant

Burger lovers, grab a tissue and dab the corners of your eyes because it looks like Merced's not getting a Steak n' Shake as previously planned, according to city staffers.
The city announced interest from a franchisee in spring of 2016, about the time that developers said they'd raze the old site of Century Bowl on Parsons Avenue and East Childs to make room. The buildings were cleared later that summer.
But, city staffers confirmed this week that the Steak n' Shake, which touts its "steakburgers," is no longer on the docket.
"They had all their approvals from the city," Merced planning manager Kim Espinosa said. "Sometimes people just decide not to build. They don't always give us an explanation."
The corner is busy with activity this week as the KFC and Arco planned there are open. Construction crews are also working on center medians and other projects around that intersection.
The news that a burger joint unique to the area isn't coming is likely to disappoint many in Merced looking for new options to grab a bite. Stories on new businesses and restaurants are typically popular debates in the social media comments sections, where readers are quick to name businesses they want to see in town.
Trader Joe's is routinely brought up as a highly desired chain store, but city staffers say the corporation is unlikely to think seriously about adding a Merced location until the city of 82,000 hits a population of 100,000.
Merced has lost businesses that were promised or interested before. Wal-Mart, the world’s largest retailer, proposed in 2005 to build a 1.2-million-square-foot distribution center on a 230-acre site on the southeast edge of Merced. It was expected to employ up to 1,200 people. After a prolonged legal battle slowed the project, the corporation officially pulled the plug last year.
Grocery retailer Winco Foods was looking at opening a store but said local residents badmouthed Merced as a lousy place to do business, Merced Mayor Mike Murphy said in February.
Merced's also added new places to grab a bite in recent years, like Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen, Five Guys and a smattering of locally owned spots.
Residents should not fret long, because the site where Steak n' Shake was planned is highly trafficked and likely to draw interest from some other developer, according to Frank Quintero, Merced economic development director.
"A user will find the site attractive," he said in an email. "We have reached out to quick serve retailers and will continue along with the owner."
