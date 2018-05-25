Who doesn't like grilled cheese? This Merced County food truck offers that and more

A new food truck has been making the rounds in the Atwater area in recent months as its owners look to provide some new options to the mobile eating scene.
The Cheezy Grill can most commonly be spotted somewhere at the former Castle Air Base dishing out gourmet sandwiches with a side of kettle chips and a pickle, according to Shauna Bado, who owns what she calls the "wifey business" with her husband, Danny.
"We've always wanted to go into business together," she said. "We finally agreed on this."
Their most popular item is the linguica sandwich, which is topped with pepper Jack cheese, sauteed onions and peppers on Texas Toast. Then there's the Kahuna: Canadian bacon, mozzarella, pineapple and a teriyaki glaze on sourdough bread.
Ooo, don't forget the Jalapeno Popper, a sourdough sandwich with cream cheese, cheddar cheese, green onion and jalapenos. And, of course, you can get a mean grilled cheese.
They also have vegan options, they say.
About a year ago, the couple started talking seriously about a food truck, which they opened in March. Danny Bado, who works for a regional healthcare company, said the hyper-local food truck is a departure from what he's used to.
The couple said they knew they wanted a menu unique to Atwater and Merced, which have their fair share of taco trucks.
"It's a long process to find the right truck, the right idea, the right menu," he said.
The truck is something of a family affair as it's staffed by the couple or their two sons, Emile and Keanu.
Shauna Bado said she prides herself on good customer service because she expects it when she's the shopper. The reaction to the truck has been good so far, she said.
"People have been really nice and they're interested," she said. "Families come out and bring the kids."
The most routine setup is just inside the entrance to Castle on Airdrome Entry on Thursdays, the couple said. Then there's Armstrong's Pet World, 4910 Clover Ave., on Saturdays, but it's best to follow the truck on Instagram or Facebook to get the latest news on where they will set up.
They're at thecheezygrill on Instagram and The Cheezy Grill-Merced, Ca. on Facebook.
