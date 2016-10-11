Local
Train collides with tractor-trailer in Atwater
The Atwater Police Department investigates the scene of a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a freight train at the intersection of Atwater Boulevard and Applegate Road in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016. According to Atwater Police Sgt. Dick Wisdom, the tractor-trailer became stuck on a center divider while attempting to make a right turn from Atwater Boulevard onto Applegate Road. According to Wisdom and officer Jose Torres, a California Highway Patrol officer, who's dashcam recorded the crash, signaled to the driver of the truck to exit the vehicle as the train was approaching. No injuries were reported.Andrew Kuhn Merced Sun-Star