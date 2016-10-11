Train collides with tractor-trailer in Atwater

The Atwater Police Department investigates the scene of a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a freight train at the intersection of Atwater Boulevard and Applegate Road in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016. According to Atwater Police Sgt. Dick Wisdom, the tractor-trailer became stuck on a center divider while attempting to make a right turn from Atwater Boulevard onto Applegate Road. According to Wisdom and officer Jose Torres, a California Highway Patrol officer, who's dashcam recorded the crash, signaled to the driver of the truck to exit the vehicle as the train was approaching. No injuries were reported.
Andrew Kuhn Merced Sun-Star

Education

Kids get fire safety tips in visit to station

Transitional kindergarten students from Charles Wright Elementary School met with Merced firefighters and even sprayed a fire hose during the field trip to Station 51 on 16th Street, district officials said in a news release. The class got a tour of the station and learned about the daily operations. The children also watched a firefighter put on his protective gear so they would know not to be scared if a rescuer came to get them in a full suit, according to the release. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District

Education

Merced students celebrate Constitution Day

Stowell Elementary School students sang patriotic songs Friday in celebration of the signing of the U.S. Constitution. Constitution Day was actually Saturday, so elementary school students ended their week singing “You’re a Grand Old Flag” and “This Land is Your Land.” Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District

Local

Jones' attorney addresses arrest

Tommy Jones, Los Banos school board member and former mayor, turned himself in on Wednesday. His attorney, Kevin Little, said outside the Merced County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday that Jones is suspected of bribery and likely will appear in court on Friday.

Editor's Choice Videos