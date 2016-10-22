Los Banos celebrates new Buffalo Soldier mural

A new mural in Los Banos marks the site where Buffalo Soldiers routinely camped in the city. Dozens celebrated it Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016.
Local

Atwater FFA students prepare for national competition in Indiana

Atwater seniors and Future Farmers of America members perform a titratable acidity test on a sample of milk to test for bacterial growth and possible contamination at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016. Nine FFA members will be competing in the California National FFA CDE Finals in Indianapolis, Ind., on Oct. 19 through Oct. 22.

Local

Train collides with tractor-trailer in Atwater

The Atwater Police Department investigates the scene of a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a freight train at the intersection of Atwater Boulevard and Applegate Road in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016. According to Atwater Police Sgt. Dick Wisdom, the tractor-trailer became stuck on a center divider while attempting to make a right turn from Atwater Boulevard onto Applegate Road. According to Wisdom and Atwater Police officer Jose Torres, a California Highway Patrol officer, who's dashcam recorded the crash, signaled to the driver of the truck to exit the vehicle as the train was approaching. No injuries were reported.

Education

Reyes Students Celebrate Success in Merced

Students at Reyes Elementary School in Merced enjoyed an inspiring celebration Thursday morning. Those who met or exceeded standards on the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress and/or the California Standards Test received medals engraved with their names. Then they took part in a parade through the campus as their teachers and classmates from every grade level cheered, clapped, waved streamers, and even played percussion instruments. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District

Education

Kids get fire safety tips in visit to station

Transitional kindergarten students from Charles Wright Elementary School met with Merced firefighters and even sprayed a fire hose during the field trip to Station 51 on 16th Street, district officials said in a news release. The class got a tour of the station and learned about the daily operations. The children also watched a firefighter put on his protective gear so they would know not to be scared if a rescuer came to get them in a full suit, according to the release. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District

Crime

‘Hello Kitty Bandit’ repeatedly targets local gift shop

Owner DJ Jones is tired of the repeated quick-strike break-ins at his store, Aloha Floral and Gifts in the Bear Creek Galleria. Since January, there have been seven break-in attempts at the 12-year-old business, the latest being early Friday at 3:20 a.m., Jones said. Video by Vikaas Shanker

